New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sergio Araujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'

A report claims that unsettled Las Palmas striker Sergio Araujo is close to joining Geek side AEK Athens on loan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Las Palmas striker Sergio Araujo is reportedly closing on a loan move to Greek outfit AEK Athens.

In November, the 24-year-old was given a nine-month suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for two years after being found guilty of drink-driving in an incident towards the end of September.

Las Palmas initially stuck by the Argentine, but it is understood that he was again arrested last week for the same offence, which led to the Spanish club's head coach Quique Setien claiming that the striker needs a change of scenery.

"He needs to make a change and a turn his life around - I do not think that it is possible for him to do that here, at the moment," Setien recently told reporters. "The best thing for him is to find a team where he can really demonstrate the skills he has and to get his mentality right."

According to Cadena Cope, a number of clubs expressed an interest in signing Araujo on a loan deal, but AEK Athens have won the race and will complete a deal before the end of the January transfer window.

Araujo has scored twice in 11 La Liga appearances for Las Palmas during the 2016-17 campaign.

Kevin-Prince Boateng of Ghana looks on during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014
Read Next:
Boateng hails life at Las Palmas
>
View our homepages for Sergio Araujo, Quique Setien, Football
Your Comments
More Las Palmas News
Sports Mole logo
Sergio Araujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Luis Suarez hits brace in thumping Barcelona win
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happened
Report: Calleri heading for Las PalmasLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Report: Jese eyeing Las Palmas loan moveReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: La Liga duo eye Bojan Krkic
Aruajo handed nine-month prison sentenceBoateng hails life at Las PalmasBoateng: 'Ronaldinho best of all time'Las Palmas back Sergio AraujoResult: Las Palmas hold Real Madrid to draw
> Las Palmas Homepage
More AEK Athens News
Sports Mole logo
Sergio Araujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'
 Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Joleon Lescott's contract terminated by AEK Athens after three months
 Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Joleon Lescott completes move to AEK Athens from Aston Villa
Villa outcast Lescott set for Athens move?Gus Poyet in Nottingham Forest frame?
> AEK Athens Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version