Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan signs a pre-contract agreement with Atlanta United.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan will leave the club this summer after entering a pre-contract agreement with Major League Soccer newcomers Atlanta United.

The United States international will remain a Boro player for the remainder of the season before returning to his homeland.

"The chance for Guzan to return to the USA and continue his career has presented itself in recent weeks and, recognising the opportunity for him and his family, he will depart in the summer with the best wishes of all connected with Middlesbrough," read a statement from Atlanta United.

Guzan, who has served as back-up to Victor Valdes at Boro this term, has signed a "multi-year deal" with Atlanta United.