New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan bound for Major League Soccer

Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan signs a pre-contract agreement with Atlanta United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 21:02 UK

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan will leave the club this summer after entering a pre-contract agreement with Major League Soccer newcomers Atlanta United.

The United States international will remain a Boro player for the remainder of the season before returning to his homeland.

"The chance for Guzan to return to the USA and continue his career has presented itself in recent weeks and, recognising the opportunity for him and his family, he will depart in the summer with the best wishes of all connected with Middlesbrough," read a statement from Atlanta United.

Guzan, who has served as back-up to Victor Valdes at Boro this term, has signed a "multi-year deal" with Atlanta United.

Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Read Next:
Guzan to remain at Boro until summer?
>
View our homepages for Brad Guzan, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan bound for Major League Soccer
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud is pursued by James Milner of Liverpool on August 24, 2015
BT Sport announces Premier League fixtures for March
 General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Middlesbrough chairman 'refuses Chinese takeover'
Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Palace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?Report: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bidBoro boss Karanka 'proud' in defeatResult: Hammers ease past Boro
Team News: Bamford on bench for BoroRavanelli: 'My dream is to manage Middlesbrough'Bamford: "My dream was to play for Chelsea"Karanka: 'Traore must keep focus'Middlesbrough turn down two Rhodes bids
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Atlanta United News
Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad Guzan bound for Major League Soccer
 Brad Guzan in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Brad Guzan to remain at Middlesbrough until the summer?
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
MLS confirms expansion to 28 teams
Agbonlahor linked with switch to MLS
> Atlanta United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version