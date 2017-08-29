Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Brighton & Hove Albion offered Arsenal outcast Mathieu Debuchy?

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly been offered Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy, who played just 16 minutes of Premier League football last season.

Chelsea 'closing in on £30m deal with Atletico Madrid for sale of Diego Costa'

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a £30m deal for Diego Costa.

Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'

Monaco reportedly turn down two bids, one of which is around £68.4m, from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar.

Chelsea agree £28m fee with Leicester City for Danny Drinkwater?

Chelsea reportedly agree a £28m fee with Leicester City for midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

France boss Didier Deschamps 'confirms Kylian Mbappe is leaving Monaco'

France boss Didier Deschamps effectively confirms that Kylian Mbappe is leaving Monaco to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City's Jason Denayer 'still wanted by Galatasaray'

Galatasaray are reportedly still keen to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, who spent the 2015-16 season on loan at the Turkish outfit.

Arsenal 'deny reports Alexis Sanchez has submitted transfer request'

Arsenal reportedly deny rumours that Alexis Sanchez has put in a transfer request in order to force through a move before the end of the window on Thursday.

Croatia boss Ante Cacic: 'Ivan Perisic happy at Inter Milan'

Croatia boss Ante Cacic seemingly closes the door on Manchester United's chances of signing Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic.

Middlesbrough 'launch £2m Marvin Johnson bid'

Middlesbrough reportedly make a £2m bid for Oxford United attacker Marvin Johnson, who has previously been linked with Leicester City.

Celtic re-sign Patrick Roberts on loan

Celtic re-sign 20-year-old attacker Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season.

Robert Fernandez: 'Two more could arrive at Barcelona'

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez claims that the Spanish giants could sign two more players before the end of the month.

Phil Brown: 'Carlton Cole has disappeared'

Southend United boss Phil Brown says that Carlton Cole will not be joining the League One club after 'disappearing off the face of the earth'.

Everton 'consider Kenneth Zohore swoop'

Everton reportedly weigh up a move for Cardiff City forward Kenneth Zohore in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Swansea City 'in hunt for Renato Sanches'

Swansea City reportedly make an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan.

Kevin Wimmer 'passes Stoke City medical'

Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer reportedly passes his medical with Stoke City ahead of a £15m move to the Britannia Stadium.

Jeremie Boga joins Birmingham City on loan

Chelsea attacker Jeremie Boga joins Championship side Birmingham City on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Chelsea 'agree £35m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal'

Chelsea reportedly agree a £35m deal with Arsenal for the transfer of England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Newcastle United 'prepare Vidar Orn Kjartansson swoop'

Newcastle United reportedly prepare a move for Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Vidar Orn Kjartansson ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Jean-Michael Seri blasts Nice for failed move

In-demand midfielder Jean Michael Seri blasts Nice for not allowing him to leave the French club this summer.

Report: West Ham United defender Jose Fonte on Crystal Palace radar

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is reportedly looking to make a bid for West Ham United and Portugal defender Jose Fonte.

Report: Manchester City offer Arsenal £70m plus player for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City will reportedly make Arsenal an offer of £70m plus Jason Denayer in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.

Report: Liverpool agree club-record deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita

Liverpool reportedly agree a club-record deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the Guinean believed to be joining the Reds next summer.

West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko joins Bristol City on loan

Bristol City confirm the signing of West Bromwich Albion and England Under-19 winger Jonathan Leko on a season-long loan.

Ousmane Dembele joins Barcelona for club-record fee

Barcelona confirm the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for an initial £96.8m fee, potentially rising to £135.5m.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur close to signing Argentina youngster Juan Foyth

Estudiantes and Argentina Under-20 defender Juan Foyth is believed to be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur after the two clubs reportedly agreed a deal for the 19-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund sign Ukraine winger Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev

Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of Ukraine international Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'

Fulham reportedly join Stoke City in the race to sign Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels.

Swansea City 'to offer £13m for Wilfried Bony'

Swansea City prepare a £13m bid for Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony, according to a report.

Barcelona 'want Marcus Rashford next summer'

Barcelona will make a big-money move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford next summer, according to a report.

West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'

West Bromwich Albion reportedly make a £10m bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza.

Ronald Koeman explains Kevin Mirallas absence

Everton boss Ronald Koeman reveals that an 'attitude problem' saw Kevin Mirallas dropped from the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend.

Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that Gareth Bale is still a key part of his plans at the Bernabeu, despite more speculation surrounding the Welshman.

Chelsea 'confident of Danny Drinkwater deal'

Chelsea are confident of striking a deal for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater before the end of the month, according to a report.

Thierry Henry questions Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry questions why Alexis Sanchez would want to stay at the Emirates Stadium following Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Ravel Morrison 'offered Mexico move'

Mexican side FC Atlas reportedly make an approach to sign Lazio's controversial midfielder Ravel Morrison.

Leicester City 'launch £23m bid for Jonny Evans'

Leicester City reportedly make a £23m bid for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans, who is also wanted by Manchester City.

Ousmane Dembele "very happy" with Barcelona move

French attacker Ousmane Dembele reveals that he has 'fulfilled a dream' in making the move to Barcelona.