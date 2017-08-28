Swansea City prepare a £13m bid for Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony, according to a report.

Swansea City are reportedly in the process of offering £13m for Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony.

Bony, 28, scored 35 times in 70 appearances for Swansea before joining Man City for an initial £25m fee in January 2015.

The Ivory Coast international has scored 10 times in 46 matches for the Citizens, but he spent last season on loan at Stoke City after being deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola.

It is understood that Swansea failed with a £10m bid for their former striker earlier this month, but according to the Daily Mail, the Welsh outfit will return with £13m before the transfer window closes for business.

Swansea are reportedly facing the prospect of losing last season's leading scorer Fernando Llorente to Chelsea before the end of the month.