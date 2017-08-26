Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero insists that he "did not hit anyone" after being accused of assaulting a steward at the Vitality Stadium.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has categorically denied claims that he struck a steward during his side's Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

The alleged incident at the Vitality Stadium took place in stoppage time after Raheem Sterling netted a late winner for the Citizens.

Several City supporters made their way on to the pitch to celebrate with the players, and a Bournemouth steward alleges that he was assaulted by Aguero during the melee that ensued.

According to The Sun, the Argentina international now faces a police probe as a result of the incident.

Aguero took to Twitter on Saturday evening to plead his innocence, however, posting: "Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the tv pictures prove it. C´mon City."

Sterling was shown a second yellow card for his celebration, which left boss Pep Guardiola baffled after the match when asked about the late commotion.