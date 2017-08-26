Aug 26, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Daniels (13')
Ake (23'), Cook (75'), Mings (85'), Smith (95'), Arter (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Jesus (21'), Sterling (97')
Kompany (56'), Silva (56'), Otamendi (67'), Mendy (79'), Sterling (93')
Sterling (99')

Sergio Aguero denies 'striking steward' in victory over Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
© Offside
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero insists that he "did not hit anyone" after being accused of assaulting a steward at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has categorically denied claims that he struck a steward during his side's Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

The alleged incident at the Vitality Stadium took place in stoppage time after Raheem Sterling netted a late winner for the Citizens.

Several City supporters made their way on to the pitch to celebrate with the players, and a Bournemouth steward alleges that he was assaulted by Aguero during the melee that ensued.

According to The Sun, the Argentina international now faces a police probe as a result of the incident.

Aguero took to Twitter on Saturday evening to plead his innocence, however, posting: "Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the tv pictures prove it. C´mon City."

Sterling was shown a second yellow card for his celebration, which left boss Pep Guardiola baffled after the match when asked about the late commotion.

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Howe "disappointed" with late City defeat
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Pep Guardiola, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero denies 'striking steward' in victory over Bournemouth
 Raheem Sterling walks off after seeing red during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
Pep Guardiola confused by Raheem Sterling red card
Howe "disappointed" with late City defeatResult: Sterling nets late as City beat BournemouthLive Commentary: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City - as it happenedTeam News: City drop Aguero, Bournemouth start DefoeGuardiola: 'Howe can manage top club'
De Bruyne: 'City building for the future'Eliaquim Mangala 'nearing Man City exit'Man City, PSG 'in Danilo Pereira battle'Begiristain 'unsure of feelings on CL draw'Spurs drawn with Madrid, Dortmund
> Manchester City Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero denies 'striking steward' in victory over Bournemouth
 Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Eddie Howe "disappointed" with late defeat to Manchester City
 Charlie Daniels celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City - as it happened
Team News: City drop Aguero, Bournemouth start DefoeGuardiola: 'Howe can manage top club'Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man CityBournemouth remain keen on Demarai Gray?Gallagher: 'Arter should have been booked'
Jermain Defoe: 'I am ready to start'Howe: 'Defoe not yet match-fit'Howe 'frustrated' by Bournemouth displaySilva "very satisfied" with Watford winResult: Richarlison, Capoue give Watford victory
> Bournemouth Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 