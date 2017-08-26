Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his confusion over Raheem Sterling's red card in the dying seconds of their win at Bournemouth.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he does "not understand" why Raheem Sterling received a red card in the dying seconds of his side's 2-1 win at Bournemouth this afternoon.

A dramatic end to the contest saw Sterling net a winner for City with virtually the last kick of the game, only to receive his marching orders mere seconds later for jumping into the crowd to celebrate his goal.

Asked about the incident by BBC Sport afterwards, Guardiola said: "I do not understand the decision. Hopefully they can call me and explain why. I can speak after winning. I am talking about the decision, I am not the referee. It is what it is. We gave them the ball back but the defender did not move.

"Winning the last minute is always special. It was a tough game, it is always complicated against Bournemouth. They play long balls, balls into the channels and play set pieces but we got into the game. We tried, our finishing was not good but we are there."

Next up for City, who have taken seven points from their first three fixtures, is a home tie with Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.