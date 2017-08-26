Aug 26, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Daniels (13')
Ake (23'), Cook (75'), Mings (85'), Smith (95'), Arter (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Jesus (21'), Sterling (97')
Kompany (56'), Silva (56'), Otamendi (67'), Mendy (79'), Sterling (93')
Sterling (99')

Pep Guardiola confused by Raheem Sterling red card

Raheem Sterling walks off after seeing red during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his confusion over Raheem Sterling's red card in the dying seconds of their win at Bournemouth.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 16:23 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he does "not understand" why Raheem Sterling received a red card in the dying seconds of his side's 2-1 win at Bournemouth this afternoon.

A dramatic end to the contest saw Sterling net a winner for City with virtually the last kick of the game, only to receive his marching orders mere seconds later for jumping into the crowd to celebrate his goal.

Asked about the incident by BBC Sport afterwards, Guardiola said: "I do not understand the decision. Hopefully they can call me and explain why. I can speak after winning. I am talking about the decision, I am not the referee. It is what it is. We gave them the ball back but the defender did not move.

"Winning the last minute is always special. It was a tough game, it is always complicated against Bournemouth. They play long balls, balls into the channels and play set pieces but we got into the game. We tried, our finishing was not good but we are there."

Next up for City, who have taken seven points from their first three fixtures, is a home tie with Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Howe "disappointed" with late City defeat
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?
 Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Eddie Howe "disappointed" with late defeat to Manchester City
 Raheem Sterling nets a last-minute winner during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City on August 26, 2017
Result: Raheem Sterling nets late winner as Manchester City beat Bournemouth
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City - as it happenedTeam News: City drop Aguero, Bournemouth start DefoeGuardiola: 'Howe can manage top club'De Bruyne: 'City building for the future'Eliaquim Mangala 'nearing Man City exit'
Man City, PSG 'in Danilo Pereira battle'Begiristain 'unsure of feelings on CL draw'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundPreview: Bournemouth vs. Man CityEvans to seal £30m City switch next week?
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 