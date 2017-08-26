Aug 26, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Daniels (13')
Ake (23'), Cook (75'), Mings (85'), Smith (95'), Arter (97')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Jesus (21'), Sterling (97')
Kompany (56'), Silva (56'), Otamendi (67'), Mendy (79'), Sterling (93')
Sterling (99')

Eddie Howe "disappointed" with late defeat to Manchester City

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that he is "disappointed" after seeing his side lose out to Manchester City with a late strike.
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is "disappointed" after seeing his side lose out to Manchester City this afternoon due to a late winner from Raheem Sterling.

The Cherries took the lead inside the first 15 minutes with an impressive strike from Charlie Daniels, only for Gabriel Jesus to restore parity for the visitors soon afterwards.

With just seconds of the contest remaining, Howe's side looked set to secure their first point of the season only for Sterling to find the net with virtually the last kick of the game.

"We thought we had hung on for a point," Howe told BBC Sport. "We had chances to win it too, I am disappointed for the players and the supporters.

"The second half was bitty, we wanted that to be the case. I am enthused by the performance, which was better than our first two.

"We started really well, very positively. Jermain [Defoe] had a chance to make it 2-0. We created more chances today than in our first two games, but we need to start getting some points quickly.

"You cannot prepare this game to dominate the ball. We know it would be a different test, we had to be disciplined which I felt we were, but one or two moments of class from them can hurt you."

Next up for Bournemouth is a tough trip to Arsenal when Premier League action resumes after the international break.

 Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
