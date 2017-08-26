Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

After registering no points or goals from their opening two fixtures, Bournemouth will be eager to break their duck before the international break.

City travel to the Vitality Stadium with four points to their name, but Pep Guardiola's side are yet to click into gear after making numerous summer signings.

Each of the four Premier League fixtures between the two clubs have ended in a City victory.