Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Bournemouth and Manchester City.
After registering no points or goals from their opening two fixtures, Bournemouth will be eager to break their duck before the international break.
City travel to the Vitality Stadium with four points to their name, but Pep Guardiola's side are yet to click into gear after making numerous summer signings.
Each of the four Premier League fixtures between the two clubs have ended in a City victory.
13 minIf you are going to break your team's duck for the season, this is how you do it. Daniels has scored with an absolute thunderbolt of a shot from the left-hand side of the penalty area. Ederson had no chance as the ball hit the underside of the crossbar before finding the bottom corner. Bournemouth lead and it is fully deserved.
13 minGOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester City (Daniels)
9 minCity are yet to have the ball in Bournemouth's final third. It's been an impressive start from the home side. I'm not so sure that they will be able to maintain it but for now, they are controlling this contest.
5 minThis would have been an excellent goal from Bournemouth. King does superbly on the halfway line and plays in Smith down the right. The wing-back cuts a low pass back to King but his effort is well blocked by a City defender.
4 minRumour has it that Aguero responded to being placed on the bench by remaining on the coach and not taking part in the warm-up. He's not a happy bunny.
It's been a competitive start at the Vitality Stadium, but no chances have been created by either side.
1 minBournemouth get us underway.
12.27pmHere comes the two teams to a warm welcome from both sets of fans. The sun is also out on the south coast so all in all, everything is rather pleasant. That may change once the opening whistle goes...
12.23pmPREDICTION! We expect Defoe to make a difference in the Bournemouth attack, but City should be too strong this afternoon. Even without Aguero, they are still overloaded with talent, and we are backing City to run out 3-1 winners, with Gabriel Jesus getting on the scoresheet. You may recall that the Brazilian broke a metatarsal on this ground earlier this year.
12.20pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents just the 11th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Bournemouth only getting two draws on the board. As far as the Premier League fixtures between the teams are concerned, City have won all four fixtures, scoring 15 goals and conceding just the one.
12.17pmPep Guardiola has also decided to make numerous changes to the City starting lineup, the most notable one seeing Sergio Aguero drop to the bench and Raheem Sterling being handed a start. Bernando Silva also begins a City match for the first time, as does Benjamin Mendy who makes his debut. Danilo also comes back into the team, with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Leroy Sane either not involved or on the bench.
12.14pmFirst of all, let's take a look at Bournemouth as Howe hands a first Premier League start to Jermain Defoe, who has had to remain patient over the first two weeks. The veteran forward comes in for Benik Afobe, while two other alterations see Tyrone Mings and Dan Gosling replace Ryan Fraser and Jordon Ibe. It looks like Bournemouth will play a 3-5-2 formation for this game.
12.11pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Stones, Aguero, Mangala, Delph, Sane, Toure
12.10pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus
12.10pmBOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTES: Boruc, B.Smith, L.Cook, Fraser, Mousset, Ibe, Afobe
12.09pmBOURNEMOUTH XI: Begovic, Mings, Cook, Ake, A.Smith, Daniels, Surman, Arter, Gosling, King, Defoe
12.09pmAnyway, without further ado, let's cracking with the team news from the south coast, starting with the home team.
12.08pmAs for City, their 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night has increased the importance of three points being recorded from this encounter. It is still early days in the season, but City have already gifted rivals Manchester United a two-point head start and failure to get the better of Bournemouth would leave United with the opportunity to create a sizeable gap at the top of the standings.
12.06pmWhen the fixture list came out in August, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would have expected to register a minimum of four points from games against West Bromwich Albion and Watford, but the Cherries have suffered back-to-back defeats without scoring a goal. They emerged victorious from an EFL Cup fixture at Birmingham City in midweek but as far as the league is concerned, the pressure is well and truly on to ensure that they do not end the month with no points on the board.
12.03pmIt only seems like yesterday when the new Premier League season got underway but already, we are preparing to go into an international break. It means that each of the 20 clubs will be looking to end August on a high, and both Bournemouth and Manchester City have contrasting ambitions ahead of the game at the Vitality Stadium.
