Manchester City have recorded a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bournemouth after Raheem Sterling netted in the seventh minute of added-on time in their Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Charlie Daniels's sensational early strike, but just as it appeared that Bournemouth would hold on for a deserved point, Sterling snatched the win for the visitors.

The winger was promptly handed a second booking for his celebration, but it will matter little to Pep Guardiola as his side moved to the top of the league table.

Bournemouth went into the game having failed to score in their opening two league fixtures, but Eddie Howe's side dominated the opening stages on the south coast.

The breakthrough came in stunning fashion as Daniels ran onto a clearance from City before firing an unstoppable into the bottom corner via the underside of the crossbar.

The Cherries could have had a second before the 20-minute mark but despite meeting Andrew Surman's cross with a well-struck volley, Jermain Defoe was denied by a fine save from Ederson.

It proved to be a key moment of the first half as two minutes later, City were back on level terms through Jesus who poked the ball past Asmir Begovic after collecting a pass from David Silva.

The remainder of the opening period belonged to the visitors, and Guardiola's side should have doubled their lead when a cross from Benjamin Mendy found Jesus, only for the Brazilian to slash his volley wide from close range.

Danilo and Bernardo Silva could have also gotten on the scoresheet, only to direct their respective efforts too close to Begovic, while the Bournemouth goalkeeper had to be alert to prevent Fernandinho's attempt going inside the near post.

After the restart, City picked up where they had left off but unlike in the first half, chances were few and far between and Bournemouth almost capitalised.

Harry Arter did well down the left before teeing up Josh King just inside the area, but the forward's first-time strike cannoned off the post and went clear.

That fortunate escape led to Guardiola introducing Sergio Aguero from the bench, and it resulted in a sustained spell of pressure from the visitors with Fernandinho and Aguero both forcing saves from Begovic.

With 16 minutes left, City went closer through Nicolas Otamendi, who directed a header against the post before the ball ricocheted into the hands of Begovic.

The closing stages belonged to City and with six minutes left, David Silva fired high over the crossbar from 10 yards after coming under pressure from Daniels.

Five minutes of added-on time was signalled by the fourth official, but there was at least double that, with the extra minutes first being instigated by a disagreement on the touchline between Guardiola and Howe.

After the five minutes were up, King forced a solid save out of Ederson, but referee Mike Dean opted to let play continue and 90 seconds after added-on time was due to be completed, Sterling sent a deflected effort into the corner from 12 yards.

It sparked joyous scenes in the City end but Sterling was handed a second yellow card when jumping into the crowd after netting what turned out to the decisive goal.