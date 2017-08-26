Aug 26, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-0
Man CityManchester City
Daniels (13')
Manchester City boss: 'Eddie Howe can manage top Premier League club'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Bournemouth's Eddie Howe is capable of managing a top Premier League club in the future.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Eddie Howe to earn a job at a big Premier League club at some point in the future.

In the past, the Bournemouth manager has been linked with both Arsenal and England, but the 39-year-old has remained in charge of the Cherries, where he is closing in on five years during his second spell at the club.

The pair will be in opposite dugouts when Bournemouth host City on Saturday afternoon and Guardiola has spoken highly of Howe - and other British managers - as both men look to head into the international break with three points.

The 46-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Of course he is able to work in the top teams. He is young and that is going to happen. It will be good for English managers like him and Mark Hughes and others.

"I had an opportunity when I was young that is true. It is a good question for the sporting directors and the guys who run the clubs. It's not my fault when someone calls me at my home one day and says 'would you like to come to the Premier League?'

"They called me and I decided to come but of course they (English managers) are able to coach well."

Bournemouth have lost each of their four Premier League fixtures to City since they gained promotion to the top flight in 2015.

