Sports Mole previews the match in the Premier League between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Bournemouth head into Saturday's Premier League fixture with Manchester City having failed to register a point or a goal from their opening two top-flight matches of the season.

City make the long trip to the Vitality Stadium on the back of a 1-1 draw with Everton, but boss Pep Guardiola will be confident that his players can respond with victory on the south coast.

Bournemouth

When Bournemouth were handed games against West Bromwich Albion and Watford to start the season, boss Eddie Howe would have had high hopes of at least four points given their business in the transfer market.

Losing 1-0 away at the Baggies was a result which the Cherries had to take on the chin after having 71% of possession, but last weekend's 2-0 setback in front of their own supporters against Watford may set alarm bells ringing with Howe.

The Bournemouth chief openly acknowledged that he was extremely disappointed with his team's display, and it will have undoubtedly created more questions than answers in his mind as he assesses whether to add more quality to his squad before the end of the window.

Much has also been made of Jermain Defoe beginning both of the league games on the bench, with the player and Howe seemingly in disagreement over the veteran's fitness, but it is a talking point which will remain after the England forward turned down numerous clubs to return to Bournemouth.

Howe will take the positives from a much-changed team registering a 2-1 triumph away at Birmingham City in the EFL Cup, but the pressure remains ahead of the visit of the pre-season title favourites and rather than taking the "nothing-to-lose" approach, Howe must now look for a way to get at least a point on the board before the international break.

This is a Bournemouth squad who will still have aspirations of claiming another top-10 spot at the end of the season, but with a trip to Arsenal to come at the start of September, things will begin to look bleak if no points have been registered after four games.

Recent form: LL

Recent form (all competitions): LLW



Manchester City

Many believe that this season's Premier League title race will come down to the two Manchester clubs, but City are already in a position where they are under a small bit of pressure to keep up with their local rivals.

It is the third game of the season so the consequences of failing to win at Bournemouth would be played down, but City will be aware that not registering a win at the Vitality Stadium will give United an opportunity to move four points clear at the top of the standings.

We are still in August but while City possess the most talented squad in the division, they cannot afford to be gifting ground to United and it is matches like the one on the south coast where Guardiola's side must play with a ruthless efficiency. That is what league champions do and what United have shown in their own outings.

Guardiola has decisions to make regarding his starting lineup because including both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus has not necessarily worked as it should do so far and with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling waiting in the wings, how long can the Spaniard wait until changing things up?

The duo came off the bench during the clash with Everton on Monday and played a part in salvaging a point when City had played with 10 men for 48 minutes, and it could be argued that they add more balance to a team which is overloaded with attackers.

A statistic which cannot be questioned is City's ability to create chances with 33 shots being registered in 180 minutes but with just three strikes to their name - including an own goal - the solution to their lack of goals is not necessarily to go too gung-ho against opponents who are very capable on their own pitch.

Recent form: WD



Team News

Guardiola must decide whether to hand a start to Sterling after the winger's goal-scoring contribution at the Etihad Stadium at the start of the week.

Kyle Walker is suspended, leaving open the possibility of Stones featuring on the right-hand side of a three-man defence or at right-back.

Yaya Toure will hope to be involved having remained as an unused substitute during the first two weeks of the season.

Bournemouth boss Howe must make a call on Defoe, who proved his fitness on Tuesday night, or whether to persist with Benik Afobe in attack.

Tyrone Mings and Marc Pugh are also in contention to come into the team after impressing against Birmingham.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Begovic, A.Smith, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Fraser, Surman, Arter, Pugh, King, Afobe

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Eederson, Stones, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Silva, Aguero



Head To Head

This weekend's match will represent just the 11th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with City claiming eight victories and Bournemouth only having two draws to their name.

Each of the four Premier League meetings have been one-sided in City's favour, with 15 goals being scored and just one effort being conceded.

Bournemouth have never scored a goal against City at their home ground.

We say: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth have registered some standout results against some of the Premier League's big-hitters on the south coast, but we are backing City to return to winning ways. The Cherries are yet to keep a clean sheet in three games in all competitions, and City could take advantage with the quality in their attack.

