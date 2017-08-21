Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on Kyle Walker's sending-off against Everton.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has rebuffed questions asking for his thoughts on Kyle Walker's sending-off against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night.

The right-back was given his marching orders just before the half-time whistle after receiving two yellow cards from referee Bobby Madley inside three minutes.

The first was issued for a foul on Leighton Baines, and the second was for appearing to elbow Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but replays have indicated that it was not a clear-cut caution.

City played the entire second half with 10 men, but the teams were levelled out when Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off with two minutes left to go in the 1-1 draw.

Wayne Rooney put Everton in front by scoring his 200th Premier League goal after the half-hour mark, but Raheem Sterling equalised with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

After the match, when asked by Sky Sports News for his reaction to Walker's sending-off, Guardiola said: "Next question please."

On the game itself, the Spaniard said: "The second half we made a good performance, similar like last season when we played them here. We created the chances in the first half but we did not finish them. We have to try to create the chances.

"They made a good action. We have done everything, I don't know how many chances we created or how many they created. In the second half we made some tactical changes and created chances.

"I am pleased with all of them. We lost two points. We are here for the results, at the end we have to try to analyse the performance. Ten against 11, a Europa League team, we tried. We missed some chances at the end. Even though we scored we could not win."

City have collected four points from their first two games of the season.