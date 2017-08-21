Aug 21, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 49,108
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Everton
Sterling (82')
Walker (42'), Kompany (78')
Walker (44')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rooney (35')
Schneiderlin (7'), Davies (24'), Rooney (84')
Schneiderlin (88')

Jose Mourinho goes incognito at Manchester City, Everton clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho attempts to go incognito while watching Manchester City take on Everton at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho attempted to go under the radar when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium to watch Manchester City take on Everton this evening.

The Portuguese coach was spotted wearing a black baseball cap after taking his seat at the home of his local rivals, who are playing their second Premier League match of the season.

Mourinho will not take on Pep Guardiola's men until December 9 when United host their neighbours at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils will face Everton in three weeks' time.

United have had a positive start to the season, winning by 4-0 in games against West Ham United and Swansea City.

Everton began their campaign with a slender win over Stoke City on the opening weekend of the season, while City hit two past Brighton & Hove Albion.

United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also in attendance at the Etihad.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
