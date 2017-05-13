Man City manager Pep Guardiola challenges his side to get over the line in the top-four race after a 2-1 victory over Leicester took them to within one win of their goal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has challenged his side to get over the line in the race for a top-four spot having moved to within one win of securing Champions League football next season.

Man City's action-packed 2-1 win over Leicester City this afternoon took them six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table, meaning that victory over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday would all but guarantee a place in the top four.

City were forced to work for the three points against the Foxes, though, with the match seeing a number of talking points including an alleged offside against Raheem Sterling for the opening goal and a disallowed penalty from Riyad Mahrez after the Leicester winger inadvertently struck the ball twice.

"We have two games left and it was so important - against the last champions. When you play against them you understand why they were champions. In the first half we were good and it was a shame to concede an amazing goal. Everything happened in the last 10 minutes. It's not easy to win games in a row. Now we rest for Tuesday," Guardiola told Sky Sports News.

"I don't know if Raheem touched the ball. The referee's never spoken about that. He's in his office, you can go and ask him. Well done [to referee Bobby Madley for spotting Mahrez's double hit]. It's the first or second time I've seen that in my life. We have to look after our boots.

"We need one more game to be in the top four but it's in our hands. West Brom will be tough but hopefully we can be better than today. And we go to Watford."

City's win also lifted them up to third place in the table, at least until Liverpool take on West Ham United on Sunday.