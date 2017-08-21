Everton's club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson is named on the bench for tonight's clash against Manchester City.

Everton's club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson has been named on the bench for tonight's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder, who joined the club from Swansea City last week for a reported £45m fee, has not been given his full debut by manager Ronald Koeman just yet.

The Dutchman has made two changes to his team, with Mason Holgate and Tom Davies coming into the fold, replacing summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez; the latter of which does not make the squad at all.

As for the visitors, Pep Guardiola has made one change to the team that sealed a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the season.

Summer arrival Danilo has dropped to the bench to make way for Leroy Sane, while Ederson and Kyle Walker keep their places, with John Stones starting against his former club.

Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero lead the line up front, but there are no places in the squad for Benjamin Mendy or Ilkay Gundogan, who both recently returned to training.

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Kompany, Otamendi; Walker, Sane, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Jesus, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Sterling, Mangala, Sane, Bernardo, Toure, Foden

Everton: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Rooney, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Stekelenburg, Martina, Besic, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Mirallas, Lookman

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.