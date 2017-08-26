Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola decides to drop Sergio Aguero, but Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe starts the Premier League match between the two clubs.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has decided to drop Sergio Aguero for the Premier League clash at Bournemouth, who hand a first top-flight start to Jermain Defoe.

Aguero has started City's opening two fixtures, but Guardiola has instead decided to include Raheem Sterling, who came off the bench to score City's equaliser against Everton on Monday night.

There is also a first start for Bernando Silva, who replaces Leroy Sane, while Benjamin Mendy is handed his debut at left-back and Danilo begins the contest at right-back.

Kyle Walker is missing through suspension, while John Stones is only among the replacements for the visit to the Vitality Stadium.

As for Bournemouth, the inclusion of Defoe is one of the three changes made by Eddie Howe after the Cherries lost out to Watford last weekend.

Tyrone Mings and Dan Gosling are also included from the start, with Ryan Fraser, Jordon Ibe and Benik Afobe all having to make do with a place on the bench.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Mings, Cook, Ake, A.Smith, Daniels, Surman, Arter, Gosling, King, Defoe

Subs: Boruc, B.Smith, L.Cook, Fraser, Mousset, Ibe, Afobe

Manchester City: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Aguero, Mangala, Delph, Sane, Toure

