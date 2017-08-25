Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says that this summer's new additions "have added power and pace" to the Citizens.

Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Danilo and Ederson have all arrived at the Etihad Stadium this summer, and it is widely thought that head coach Pep Guardiola is still targeting at least one more player.

De Bruyne has also claimed that Man City are now "building for the future" due to the number of young players that have arrived.

"They have added power and pace especially, which is maybe something we lacked a bit," De Bruyne told Sky Sports News. "They are very strong, very quick and also very direct; that's a bit different to last year. They can get up and down for 90 minutes so that will help us.

"The team is much younger than it was when I arrived two years ago. I was one of the younger guys, now I am one of the oldest, so that's strange.

"City are building for the future and want to create a team for the next five or six years and not buy six players every window. It takes time and you cannot spend all the money in one window."

Man City will look to move onto seven points in the Premier League when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.