Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'

Fulham have reportedly joined Stoke City in the race to sign Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with Everton and Arsenal, has made more than 100 first-team appearances for Club Brugge since making his debut during the 2012-13 campaign.

Last week, it was claimed that Stoke had launched an £8.5m move for the defender, but according to the Daily Mail, Fulham have also made a bid for the Belgium Under-21 international.

Engels scored twice in 22 league appearances for Club Brugge last season, and has already featured on five occasions for the Belgian club during the 2017-18 campaign.

Fulham have collected six points from their five Championship matches this season, with that total leaving them in 14th position in the table.