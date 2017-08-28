New Transfer Talk header

Fulham 'launch bid for Bjorn Engels'

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
Fulham reportedly join Stoke City in the race to sign Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels.
Fulham have reportedly joined Stoke City in the race to sign Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with Everton and Arsenal, has made more than 100 first-team appearances for Club Brugge since making his debut during the 2012-13 campaign.

Last week, it was claimed that Stoke had launched an £8.5m move for the defender, but according to the Daily Mail, Fulham have also made a bid for the Belgium Under-21 international.

Engels scored twice in 22 league appearances for Club Brugge last season, and has already featured on five occasions for the Belgian club during the 2017-18 campaign.

Fulham have collected six points from their five Championship matches this season, with that total leaving them in 14th position in the table.

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
