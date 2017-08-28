New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea agree £28m fee with Leicester City for Danny Drinkwater?

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Chelsea reportedly agree a £28m fee with Leicester City for midfielder Danny Drinkwater.
Monday, August 28, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Leicester City for the signing of Danny Drinkwater.

The midfielder has been wanted by the Blues for some time as they try to bolster a midfield that lost Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

It is believed that the Foxes initially put a £40m price tag on the England international's head, but according to SFR Sport, a £28m fee has been agreed between both parties.

Drinkwater, who does not come to the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium until 2021, is said to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's current midfield options consist of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the Premier League match on April 26, 2017
