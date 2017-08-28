Chelsea reportedly agree a £28m fee with Leicester City for midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

The midfielder has been wanted by the Blues for some time as they try to bolster a midfield that lost Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

It is believed that the Foxes initially put a £40m price tag on the England international's head, but according to SFR Sport, a £28m fee has been agreed between both parties.

Drinkwater, who does not come to the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium until 2021, is said to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's current midfield options consist of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko.