New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Phil Brown: 'Carlton Cole has disappeared'

Carlton Cole in action for West Ham on November 22, 2014
© Getty Images
Southend United boss Phil Brown says that Carlton Cole will not be joining the League One club after 'disappearing off the face of the earth'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 17:52 UK

Southend United boss Phil Brown has confirmed that Carlton Cole will not be joining the League One club this summer.

Cole, 33, had been on trial with the Shrimpers at the start of last week, but Brown has revealed that the former West Ham United forward has now "disappeared off the face of the earth".

"Being completely honest about the situation Carlton seems to have disappeared off the face of the earth and I'm not really too sure what's happened," Brown told the Southend Echo.

"I've not been able to speak to Carlton or his agents. I would imagine he's got something lined up elsewhere now but it won't be at Southend United."

Cole, who won seven caps for England between 2009 and 2010, has represented Celtic, Sacramento Republic and Indonesian side Persib Bandung since re-joining West Ham in 2013.

Michael Kightly for Burnley on October 26, 2014
Read Next:
Southend United sign Michael Kightly
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Phil Brown, Carlton Cole, Football
Your Comments
More Southend United News
Carlton Cole in action for West Ham on November 22, 2014
Phil Brown: 'Carlton Cole has disappeared'
 Newcastle player Nile Ranger in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park on January 2, 2013
Nile Ranger returns to Southend United after early prison release
 Phil Brown of Southend United looks on during the Sky Bet League 2 Playoff Semi-Final between Stevenage and Southend United at The Lamex Stadium on May 10, 2015
Zak Ansah fails to land Southend United deal
Southend United sign Michael KightlyReading handed home tie in League CupAgent: 'Leonard wants Championship move'Anton Ferdinand signs new Southend dealLincoln FA Cup hero joins Southend
Southend defend groundsman sackingNile Ranger charged with fraud, money launderingBrown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongSouthend United take Hines on trialHarry Kyprianou pens new Southend deal
> Southend United Homepage



Tables
 