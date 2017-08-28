Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez claims that the Spanish giants could sign two more players before the end of the month.

The Catalan outfit confirmed the arrival of of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund on Monday afternoon, with the France international signing a five-year contract at Camp Nou.

Fernandez, however, has revealed that his club are close to finalising at least one more deal before the end of the month.

"It is true that we are negotiating with a player and we hope to reach a conclusion," Fernandez told reporters. "We're working on a number of possibilities. We have to wait.

"We know the type of player we want and the profile we need to improve the team and we will push until the last possible moment. My intention is that one more player comes in and, if it's possible, even two."

Barcelona received just shy of £200m when Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.