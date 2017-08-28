New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'want Marcus Rashford next summer'

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Barcelona will make a big-money move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford next summer, according to a report.
Barcelona will reportedly make a big-money move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford next summer.

Barcelona sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee earlier this month, and have since acquired the services of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish giants are said to want a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, however, and according to Sport, head coach Ernesto Valverde has identified Rashford as the perfect player to boost the squad ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Man United are expected to strongly resist the interest, although it is thought that the Catalan giants are confident of turning the teenager's head with a big-money offer.

Rashford, 19, has scored 20 times in 75 appearances for the Red Devils since debuting in the second half of the 2015-16 season.

He was on the scoresheet in Man United's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, meanwhile, ahead of the international break, where the forward will link-up with England.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'
