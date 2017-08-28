Barcelona will make a big-money move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford next summer, according to a report.

Barcelona sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee earlier this month, and have since acquired the services of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish giants are said to want a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, however, and according to Sport, head coach Ernesto Valverde has identified Rashford as the perfect player to boost the squad ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Man United are expected to strongly resist the interest, although it is thought that the Catalan giants are confident of turning the teenager's head with a big-money offer.

Rashford, 19, has scored 20 times in 75 appearances for the Red Devils since debuting in the second half of the 2015-16 season.

He was on the scoresheet in Man United's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, meanwhile, ahead of the international break, where the forward will link-up with England.