Ousmane Dembele "very happy" with Barcelona move

French attacker Ousmane Dembele reveals that he has 'fulfilled a dream' in making the move to Barcelona.
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 09:14 UK

Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he has 'fulfilled a dream' in making the move to Barcelona.

It was announced on Friday that Barcelona had agreed a £96.8m deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the 20-year-old, who is currently undergoing a medical with the Spanish giants.

Dembele will sign a five-year contract with the Catalan giants after passing his medical, and the attacker has said that he is joining "the best club in the world".

"I am very happy to be here," Dembele told reporters. "It has always been my dream to be at Barcelona. And now I'm here I'm very happy to have achieved my dream.

"This is the best club in the world with the best players in the world. My aim is to do everything for the club, everything for the team, and to have an understanding with my teammates."

Dembele scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances for Dortmund during the 2016-17 season.

