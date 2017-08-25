New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona agree deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona announce that they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for winger Ousmane Dembele.
Friday, August 25, 2017

Barcelona have announced that they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele.

Since it first emerged that Neymar would be joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee, Barcelona have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old after he impressed in his first year in the Bundesliga.

It has taken some time for Barca to strike a deal with Dortmund but on Friday afternoon, the Catalan giants finally announced that they had agreed to sign the French international for a fee of €105m (£96.82m) plus add-ons.

Dembele will sign a five-year deal at Camp Nou should he pass a medical on Monday morning, while the player will become Barcelona's most expensive player if a transfer is completed.

During Dembele's one and only season in Germany after signing from Rennes, the wideman contributed 10 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

