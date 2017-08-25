Barcelona announce that they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for winger Ousmane Dembele.

Since it first emerged that Neymar would be joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee, Barcelona have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old after he impressed in his first year in the Bundesliga.

It has taken some time for Barca to strike a deal with Dortmund but on Friday afternoon, the Catalan giants finally announced that they had agreed to sign the French international for a fee of €105m (£96.82m) plus add-ons.

Dembele will sign a five-year deal at Camp Nou should he pass a medical on Monday morning, while the player will become Barcelona's most expensive player if a transfer is completed.

During Dembele's one and only season in Germany after signing from Rennes, the wideman contributed 10 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.