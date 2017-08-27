Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hints that his team's summer transfer business is not completed after sealing a deal for Ousmane Dembele.

It was announced on Friday afternoon that Barcelona had agreed a £96.8m deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Ousmane Demeble, who has become the second-most expensive footballer of all time.

The attacker scored 10 times and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances for Dortmund during the 2016-17 season, and Valverde revealed that he cannot wait to have the Frenchman at his disposal when questioned at the end of last week.

The Barcelona boss, however, has said that the Catalan outfit are "open to possibilities" in the final week of the transfer window, with the club still said to be pursuing Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho.

"We hope to have a more competitive squad once the transfer window shuts. I'll work with the players we have, but we want to have a better team and we're open to possibilities," Valverde told reporters.

Barcelona made it two wins from two matches at the start of the new La Liga campaign with a 2-0 victory at Alaves on Saturday night.