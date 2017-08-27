Reports in Spain claim that Manchester United have made a firm offer for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

Manchester United have tabled a £92m offer for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the Red Devils have made a firm bid for the Wales international and the La Liga giants are considering brokering a deal.

Real allegedly see United's purported offer as a chance to make a profit on Bale, whom they signed from Tottenham Hotspur for £86m four years ago.

The report goes on to say that Los Blancos can no longer guarantee the Welshman regular first-team football due to the form of Marco Asensio, which could prompt him to move on.

Should the transfer go through, Bale would become the world's third most expensive footballer, behind Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona.