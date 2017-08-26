Andres Iniesta says that "it was important" for Barcelona to put another three points on the board before the international break.

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has branded Saturday's 2-0 victory over Alaves 'an important win' for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona entered the new La Liga season off the back of a heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, and having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won both of their league games at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, however, and Iniesta was pleased that his team could put another three points on the board ahead of the international break.

"I'm happy for the win, both on a collective level and personal level," Iniesta told reporters.

"I felt very good after my injury. I think this win reinforces us going forward. We did well, playing with patience, always insisting, not dropping off at any time, even though things couldn't go as we wanted.

"It was important to reach the international break with these six points. The truth is that after it, we'll be able to face our commitments with more calmness."

Iniesta returned to the fold against Alaves after overcoming a thigh problem.