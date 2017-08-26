Aug 26, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Mendizorroza, Vitoria, Basque Country
AlavesAlaves
0-2
Barcelona

Wakaso (36'), Ely (39')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Messi (55', 66')
Umtiti (32'), Roberto (41'), Pique (45')

Andres Iniesta pleased with "important" win

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Andres Iniesta says that "it was important" for Barcelona to put another three points on the board before the international break.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has branded Saturday's 2-0 victory over Alaves 'an important win' for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona entered the new La Liga season off the back of a heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, and having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won both of their league games at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, however, and Iniesta was pleased that his team could put another three points on the board ahead of the international break.

"I'm happy for the win, both on a collective level and personal level," Iniesta told reporters.

"I felt very good after my injury. I think this win reinforces us going forward. We did well, playing with patience, always insisting, not dropping off at any time, even though things couldn't go as we wanted.

"It was important to reach the international break with these six points. The truth is that after it, we'll be able to face our commitments with more calmness."

Iniesta returned to the fold against Alaves after overcoming a thigh problem.

Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
4GironaGirona21103214
5Levante21103214
6Real Madrid11003033
7EibarEibar11001013
8Leganes11001013
9Valencia11001013
10Real Betis210123-13
11Espanyol10101101
12Sevilla10101101
13Athletic Bilbao10100001
14Getafe10100001
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
