Barcelona, Liverpool 'still negotiating Philippe Coutinho deal'

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
A report claims that Barcelona are still in talks with Liverpool over a summer transfer for Philippe Coutinho, who is growing increasingly upset at Anfield.
Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 22:07 UK

Barcelona are reportedly refusing to give up in their attempt to sign Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, despite agreeing a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants are to pay £97m upfront to Borussia Dortmund to land Dembele, who is seen as a like-for-like replacement for recently-departed forward Neymar.

Spanish radio show Onda Cero suggests that, while Coutinho is still on Barca's radar with five days of the transfer window to go, Liverpool have set a deadline of Monday afternoon to finalise a transfer.

It is claimed by Sky Sports News, meanwhile, that the 25-year-old is currently "very low" at Anfield after three bids from Barcelona were knocked back.

Coutinho has yet to feature for Liverpool this season due to illness and injury, which is expected to remain the case when the Reds face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

 
