Live Commentary: Alaves 0-2 Barcelona

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Alaves and Barcelona from the Estadio de Mendizorroza.
Alaves, who finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, opened their 2017-18 campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Leganes on August 18.
A wounded Barcelona, meanwhile, started their new league season with a 2-0 victory at home to Real Betis on Sunday night.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.
ALAVES: Pacheco; Pedraza, Ely, Alexis, Vigaray; Manu, Pina; Wakaso, Ibai, Romero; Sobrino
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Roberto, Messi, Deulofeu
