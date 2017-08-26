Aug 26, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Mendizorroza, Vitoria, Basque Country
Ernesto Valverde: 'Patience key to victory'

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says that his team "needed a lot of patience" in Saturday's La Liga clash against Alaves.
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has said that his team "needed a lot of patience" in Saturday's La Liga clash against Alaves.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty during a frustrating first half for the Catalan giants, but the Argentine netted a second-half double to ensure that his team would leave with a 2-0 win.

Valverde has admitted that "it was very difficult" for Barcelona to break through a "very tightly-packed" Alaves defence, but the new head coach has praised his team for their ability to keep pushing forward.

"It was very difficult for us and we needed a lot of patience. They were very tightly-packed, they closed all the channels and it was difficult to reach their area," Valverde told reporters.

"It may have looked like we were close to scoring, but it was hard for us. It was a matter of maturing and continuing to push. With the goal, it became a bit easier.

"It was a difficult test for us, their fans put up a lot of atmosphere. We overcame the moments of difficulty and we have six points. We also did it last week. Overall, we're happy. The possession that counts is the one that leads to chances."

Barcelona will return to La Liga action after the international break with a derby against Espanyol.

