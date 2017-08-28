Chelsea are confident of striking a deal for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater before the end of the month, according to a report.

Drinkwater, 27, played a key role in Leicester's 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign, while he also made 43 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions last season.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the England international over the last couple of weeks, although it had been thought that the Blues were refusing to pay more than £25m, while Leicester were holding out for £40m.

However, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea are confident of agreeing a deal in the region of £30m as head coach Antonio Conte looks to add another home-grown player to his Premier League squad.

Chelsea made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon.