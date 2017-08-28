New Transfer Talk header

Jean-Michael Seri blasts Nice for failed move

In-demand midfielder Jean Michael Seri blasts Nice for not allowing him to leave the French club this summer.
In-demand midfielder Jean Michael Seri has blasted Nice for not allowing him to leave the French club this summer.

Seri, 26, has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few weeks, while Roma, Liverpool and Arsenal have also previously been credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

The midfielder had reportedly been on the verge of joining Barcelona last week, but the move broke down at the final moment, and Seri has revealed his anger at his current club.

"Nice did not deliver on their promises, I'm very hurt," Seri told El Mundo Deportivo. "I'm not going to lie – I feel awful, I did not play for Nice this weekend because football should be about joy and I did not feel this.

"My dream of joining Barcelona has been broken and this is terrible for me. From what I understand, the deal did not go through because of financial reasons and that makes me very sad.

"I was stunned to hear negotiations had broken down after my talk with Barcelona officials the previous evening, I was shattered. It was incomprehensible to me so the next day I went to the offices at Nice and I exploded with anger, honestly, the walls shattered!

"The leaders of my club could not tell me anything, they could not even look me in the eye. I want to sign for a big European club like Juventus, PSG, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool ...or for example, Roma, who have made several offers. I have spoken many times with Monchi, but an agreement with Nice was not possible."

Seri has appeared twice for Nice in Ligue 1 this season.

