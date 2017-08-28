Arsenal have reportedly rubbished claims that Alexis Sanchez has officially asked to leave the club.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Gunners all summer after failing to agree a new deal at the Emirates.
Sanchez, who is said to have attracted interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, has just one year remaining on his current deal, meaning that there is a chance that he could leave Arsenal for nothing next summer.
Rumours rumbled on social media that the 28-year-old had submitted a transfer request to force through a move elsewhere, but according to The Independent's football journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, Arsenal have denied the reports.
Sanchez featured for the first time this season on Sunday when he played in 62 minutes of the Gunners' humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
The result, which Sanchez reacted to with an Instagram post, means that Arsenal head into the international break with just three points from a possible nine.
Premier League clubs have until Thursday to complete their transfer business for the summer.