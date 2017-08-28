Arsenal reportedly deny rumours that Alexis Sanchez has put in a transfer request in order to force through a move before the end of the window on Thursday.

Arsenal have reportedly rubbished claims that Alexis Sanchez has officially asked to leave the club.

The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Gunners all summer after failing to agree a new deal at the Emirates.

Sanchez, who is said to have attracted interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, has just one year remaining on his current deal, meaning that there is a chance that he could leave Arsenal for nothing next summer.

Rumours rumbled on social media that the 28-year-old had submitted a transfer request to force through a move elsewhere, but according to The Independent's football journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, Arsenal have denied the reports.

Sanchez featured for the first time this season on Sunday when he played in 62 minutes of the Gunners' humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The result, which Sanchez reacted to with an Instagram post, means that Arsenal head into the international break with just three points from a possible nine.

Premier League clubs have until Thursday to complete their transfer business for the summer.