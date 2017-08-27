Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,206
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal have to change'

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says that his side "have to change something" if they are to compete for the Premier League title this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said that his side "have to change something" if they are to compete for the Premier League title this season.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Arsenal suffer a 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, leaving the Gunners with just three points from their first three matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

Ramsey was subject to a host of criticism following the four-goal defeat, and the Wales international has offered an apology to the Arsenal supporters that made the trip to Anfield.

"We're very disappointed with the way we performed but we have to accept it," Ramsey told the club's official website. "We're sorry to the fans that came up - it's not good enough and we have to do something about it.

"We're going to have to change something if we're to compete this year. Liverpool showed what it's going to have to take to compete for the Premier League and we're going to have to do something about it if we're going to do that."

Only bottom-of-the-table West Ham United have conceded more goals (10) than Arsenal (8) in the Premier League thus far this season.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
