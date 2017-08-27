Mesut Ozil issues apology to Arsenal fans

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil takes to social media to apologise to the club's supporters following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has apologised to the club's supporters following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Arsenal suffer a four-goal loss at Anfield, leaving the Gunners with just three points from their first three matches of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Ozil was one of a number of Arsenal players criticised for his part in the heavy defeat, but the German posted an apology on his official Instagram account, claiming that he wanted to reach out to the supporters ahead of the international break.



A section of Arsenal supporters at Anfield again called for head coach Arsene Wenger to be sacked following a poor start to the season.