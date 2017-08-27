Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,206
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Mesut Ozil issues apology to Arsenal fans

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil takes to social media to apologise to the club's supporters following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.
European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has apologised to the club's supporters following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw Arsenal suffer a four-goal loss at Anfield, leaving the Gunners with just three points from their first three matches of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Ozil was one of a number of Arsenal players criticised for his part in the heavy defeat, but the German posted an apology on his official Instagram account, claiming that he wanted to reach out to the supporters ahead of the international break.

Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I'm also very disappointed about today's game 😠. We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt. Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team. Nevertheless... Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting. But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment 👊🏼 #LFCvAFC @arsenal

A section of Arsenal supporters at Anfield again called for head coach Arsene Wenger to be sacked following a poor start to the season.

