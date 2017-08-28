New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko joins Bristol City on loan

A general view of Ashton Gate ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Chesterfield at Ashton Gate on October 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Bristol City confirm the signing of West Bromwich Albion and England Under-19 winger Jonathan Leko on a season-long loan.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Bristol City have announced the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old made his Baggies debut in September 2015 in the EFL Cup and went on to make his first Premier League appearance in April 2016.

Robins boss Lee Johnson told the Championship club's official website: "We are always on the look out for quality and Jonathan has that. He also brings genuine pace and versatility in the forward areas.

"Thanks to Tony Pulis and West Brom for allowing the deal to happen. It's now up to Jonathan to work hard for the team and express his talent in a City shirt."

The England Under-19 international is in Keith Downing's squad for the Young Lions' upcoming fixtures against Poland and Germany.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Tony Pulis confident of late additions
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Keith Downing, Jonathan Leko, Lee Johnson, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
A general view of Ashton Gate ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Chesterfield at Ashton Gate on October 11, 2014
West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko joins Bristol City on loan
 Fenerbahce's Souza celebrates scoring during the Europa League round-of-32 first leg against Lokomotiv Moscow on February 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Leicester City 'launch £23m bid for Jonny Evans'
Tony Pulis confident of late additionsRodriguez: 'First goal means everything'Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against Stoke
West Brom to launch bid for Sakho?Pulis: 'Swansea want to sign Chadli'West Brom youngster joins Walsall on loanOliver Burke seals West Brom moveBurke 'heading for West Brom medical'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Bristol City News
A general view of Ashton Gate ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Chesterfield at Ashton Gate on October 11, 2014
West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko joins Bristol City on loan
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Result: Aston Villa held by Bristol City at Ashton Gate
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Bristol City 1-1 Aston Villa - as it happened
Team News: Baker starts for Bristol City versus VillaEverton 'consider Bobby Reid move'Southampton draw Wolves in EFL CupRedknapp: 'We've not given up on Flint'Birmingham see second Flint bid rejected
Birmingham make second Aden Flint offerJohnson unsure of Birmingham Flint fundsBristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayBolton sign Bristol City striker WilbrahamRedknapp confirms Flint, Bryan bid rejected
> Bristol City Homepage



Tables
 