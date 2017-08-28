Bristol City confirm the signing of West Bromwich Albion and England Under-19 winger Jonathan Leko on a season-long loan.

Bristol City have announced the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old made his Baggies debut in September 2015 in the EFL Cup and went on to make his first Premier League appearance in April 2016.

Robins boss Lee Johnson told the Championship club's official website: "We are always on the look out for quality and Jonathan has that. He also brings genuine pace and versatility in the forward areas.

"Thanks to Tony Pulis and West Brom for allowing the deal to happen. It's now up to Jonathan to work hard for the team and express his talent in a City shirt."

The England Under-19 international is in Keith Downing's squad for the Young Lions' upcoming fixtures against Poland and Germany.