New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'

Fenerbahce's Souza celebrates scoring during the Europa League round-of-32 first leg against Lokomotiv Moscow on February 16, 2016
© AFP
West Bromwich Albion reportedly make a £10m bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12:23 UK

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made a £10m bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza.

The 28-year-old, who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, scored six times in 38 appearances for his Turkish club during the 2016-17 campaign.

He is also a three-time Brazilian international, making his debut for the national team in 2014.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom boss Tony Pulis is a keen admirer of Souza, and the Baggies have launched an offer of £10m in a bid to secure his signature before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City in the Premier League, Pulis revealed that he hoped to sign "two or three" new players before the end of the month.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Tony Pulis confident of late additions
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Josef de Souza, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Fenerbahce's Souza celebrates scoring during the Europa League round-of-32 first leg against Lokomotiv Moscow on February 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Leicester City 'launch £23m bid for Jonny Evans'
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis confident of making late additions to squad
Rodriguez: 'First goal means everything'Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeWest Brom to launch bid for Sakho?
Pulis: 'Swansea want to sign Chadli'West Brom youngster joins Walsall on loanOliver Burke seals West Brom moveBurke 'heading for West Brom medical'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Fenerbahce's Souza celebrates scoring during the Europa League round-of-32 first leg against Lokomotiv Moscow on February 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Josef de Souza bid'
 General view of Sukru Saracoglu, home of Fenerbahce SK taken during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Fenerbahce SK and Olympique de Marseille on September 20, 2012
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur to pounce for Fenerbahce youngster?
 Roberto Soldado reacts to a missed chance during the Europa League semi-final between Villarreal and Liverpool on April 28, 2016
Roberto Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
Wenger confirms Perez will leave clubAgent: 'Wide range of clubs want Perez'Batshuayi remains target for Fenerbahce?Fenerbahce deny Dani Alves interestVan Persie emerges as Palace target?
Nantes looking to sign David Ospina?Fenerbahce 'preparing Kevin Mirallas bid'Swansea 'considering move for Skrtel'Fenerbahce sign Nabil Dirar from MonacoReport: Van Persie close to Feyenoord return
> Fenerbahce Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 