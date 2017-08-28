West Bromwich Albion reportedly make a £10m bid for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza.

The 28-year-old, who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, scored six times in 38 appearances for his Turkish club during the 2016-17 campaign.

He is also a three-time Brazilian international, making his debut for the national team in 2014.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom boss Tony Pulis is a keen admirer of Souza, and the Baggies have launched an offer of £10m in a bid to secure his signature before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City in the Premier League, Pulis revealed that he hoped to sign "two or three" new players before the end of the month.