West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that the Baggies could sign "two or three" new players before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi and Gareth Barry have all arrived at the Hawthorns this summer, but Pulis is confident that there will be further additions before the end of the month.

"Chairman has just come in, and we're hoping we can bring the players in to improve the group," Pulis told Sky Sports News.

"And the group, as you've seen today without [Jonny] Evans, [Nacer] Chadli, [Gareth] McAuley, we've got important players missing so these lads have done absolutely fantastic. We know the specific areas we want, and we know two or three of the players as well."

West From continued their unbeaten run at the start of the new Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.