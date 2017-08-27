New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tony Pulis confident of making late additions to squad

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says that the Baggies could sign "two or three" new players before the end of the month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 22:15 UK

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that the Baggies could sign "two or three" new players before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi and Gareth Barry have all arrived at the Hawthorns this summer, but Pulis is confident that there will be further additions before the end of the month.

"Chairman has just come in, and we're hoping we can bring the players in to improve the group," Pulis told Sky Sports News.

"And the group, as you've seen today without [Jonny] Evans, [Nacer] Chadli, [Gareth] McAuley, we've got important players missing so these lads have done absolutely fantastic. We know the specific areas we want, and we know two or three of the players as well."

West From continued their unbeaten run at the start of the new Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Stoke City on Sunday afternoon.

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jonny Evans, Nacer Chadli, Gareth McAuley, Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazi, Tony Pulis, Gareth Barry, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis confident of making late additions to squad
 Southampton's Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Barnsley during their League Cup match on August 27, 2013
Jay Rodriguez: 'First West Bromwich Albion goal means everything'
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Crouch: 'Stoke City have started season well'
Result: West Brom, Stoke City share the pointsTeam News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeWest Brom to launch bid for Sakho?Pulis: 'Swansea want to sign Chadli'West Brom youngster joins Walsall on loan
Oliver Burke seals West Brom moveBurke 'heading for West Brom medical'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?United host Burton in EFL CupO'Neill: 'Evans will not be distracted'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 