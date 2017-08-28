New Transfer Talk header

Ravel Morrison 'offered Mexico move'

Ravel Morrison in action for West Ham on July 12, 2014
Mexican side FC Atlas reportedly make an approach to sign Lazio's controversial midfielder Ravel Morrison.
Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison has reportedly been offered the chance to join Mexican side FC Atlas.

Morrison, who was widely regarded as one of the best youngsters in English football during his time at Man United, is under contract with Lazio - the club he joined on a free in 2015 - until June 2019.

The 24-year-old was on loan at Queens Park Rangers last season, but only made five appearances for the R's, and the midfielder failed to win a deal with Birmingham City this summer after struggling to impress on trial.

As it stands, Morrison is still with Lazio, but the former England Under-21 international has not been involved in the first team this season, and it is understood that he can leave for a small fee in this summer's transfer window.

According to The Sun, Atlas are interested in taking Morrison, and are prepared to make the Manchester-born midfielder one of the highest-paid players in the Mexican league.

Earlier this month, Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp claimed that Morrison was 'not at the same level' as he had previously been after a turbulent few seasons.

Wesley Hoedt in action during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
