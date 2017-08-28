Croatia boss Ante Cacic seemingly closes the door on Manchester United's chances of signing Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic.

Perisic had been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout July, although talk of a move to Manchester has gone cold in recent weeks due to Inter's unwillingness to sell the 28-year-old.

It had been claimed that Man United could still launch a late bid for the attacker, but Croatia manager Cacic has insisted that Perisic is "happy in Inter", and could now sign a new long-term contract with the Italian giants.

"I spoke to Ivan Perisic, he is happy in Inter. The coach appreciates him, they are preparing new contract for him," Cacic told reporters.

Perisic has scored once and provided three assists in two Serie A appearances for Inter this season.