Borussia Dortmund sign Ukraine winger Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev

Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring the opener during the international friendly between Ukraine and Wales on March 28, 2016
Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of Ukraine international Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Ukraine international Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev.

The 27-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £25m, and has penned a deal at the Westfalenstadion until June 2021.

Last week, Dortmund received around £97m up front for the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, and have acted quickly to bring in a replacement.

Yarmolenko told the official Dortmund website: "I am very grateful that Dynamo Kiev has let me fulfil my dream of moving to a big European club. I will work hard in every training to help BVB achieve its highest goals."

Dortmund director Michael Zorc added: "Andrey is a player that we have been pursuing for a long time and who is on top, both at club level and for the Ukrainian national football team."

Yarmolenko scored 99 goals in 228 appearances for Dynamo Kiev since his arrival in 2008, and has also bagged 29 goals in 60 appearances for Ukraine.

