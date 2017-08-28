New Transfer Talk header

Celtic re-sign Patrick Roberts on loan

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic re-sign 20-year-old attacker Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season.
Monday, August 28, 2017

Celtic have re-signed 20-year-old attacker Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City.

Roberts represented Celtic on loan between January 2016 and June 2017, scoring 17 times in 60 appearances for the Scottish giants over an 18-month period.

The England Under-20 international travelled with the Man City squad for their pre-season tour of North America, however, and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers conceded last month that it might be difficult to re-sign the attacker this summer.

Sporting Lisbon were among the clubs believed to be interested in the Englishman, but Celtic have won the race to re-sign Roberts on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

"All the support and love I have been getting has been brilliant," Roberts told Celtic TV. "I love it here and to be back is great and I'm thankful to be finally here.

"We had a good end to the season, which obviously helped, and playing for these great fans was also a factor coming back. It's great to be back and I can't wait to get going again.

"The manager has been brilliant with me. He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic. I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that. He is a top manager. I worked under him all of last year and I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player."

Celtic are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table after collecting eight points from four league matches this season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tables
 