Brighton & Hove Albion offered Arsenal outcast Mathieu Debuchy?

Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly been offered Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy, who played just 16 minutes of Premier League football last season.
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly been offered Arsenal's out-of-favour right-back Mathieu Debuchy.

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates due to injury problems and lack of form.

In total, since his 2014 switch from Newcastle United, Debuchy has made 23 appearances for Arsenal, and only one of those outings was during last season.

According to The Mirror, the North London outfit are keen to clear the squad of deadwood, and Brighton have emerged as a potential destination for the right-back.

It is believed that Debuchy has been told that he can leave the club for free if a suitor is willing to take on the remainder of his contract.

The Frenchman, who cost £12m three years ago, played just 16 minutes of action in the 2016-17 campaign before he suffered a hamstring injury.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
