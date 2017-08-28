New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City 'in hunt for Renato Sanches'

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Swansea City reportedly make an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan.
Monday, August 28, 2017

Swansea City have reportedly made an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan.

Sanches starred for Portugal during their Euro 2016 triumph last summer, before joining Bayern in a big-money move from Benfica, rejecting the chance to join Manchester United in the process.

The 19-year-old failed to score in 25 appearances for the German giants last season, however, and has been strongly linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in this summer's transfer window.

Liverpool were believed to lead the race, but according to WalesOnline, Swansea are also firmly in the hunt, with head coach Paul Clement using his connections at Bayern to attempt to seal a shock deal.

Former Bayern assistant manager Clement worked with Sanches in the first half of last season before the 45-year-old took the managerial role at Swansea in January.

