Liverpool planning move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches?

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Liverpool reportedly start to show an interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches before the end of the transfer window.
Friday, August 25, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

Since the early part of the summer, Sanches has been linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena with Bayern prepared to allow the Portuguese international the opportunity to find regular football elsewhere.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the 20-year-old but according to Kicker, Liverpool have entered the race for the prospect's signature.

It is unclear whether the Premier League club will look to seal a permanent or temporary deal, although Bayern are likely to be more willing to accept a season-long loan approach.

Liverpool have half-a-dozen options in the middle of the park, but James Milner is often used at left-back and the likes of Marko Grujic and Ovie Ejaria are lacking first-team experience.

Sanches has made just six starts in the Bundesliga since moving to the German giants from Benfica in July 2016.

