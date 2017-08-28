Newcastle United reportedly prepare a move for Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Vidar Orn Kjartansson ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a move for Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Vidar Orn Kjartansson.

The 27-year-old, who has the top scorer in Israel last season with 19 league goals, is believed to be valued at £8m.

According to the Daily Star, the Magpies watched Kjartansson in action in the Europa League earlier this month, and have since been tracking the 14-time Iceland international with the view to making a move.

The report claims that Newcastle are confident of sealing a deal before the summer transfer window closes for business, and that could see unsettled forward Dwight Gayle move on.

Kjartansson, who is also believed to be attracting interest from the Championship, has represented Valerenga, Jiangsu Sainty and Malmo since 2014.