Middlesbrough reportedly make a £2m bid for Oxford United attacker Marvin Johnson, who has previously been linked with Leicester City.

Middlesbrough have reportedly made a £2m bid for Oxford United attacker Marvin Johnson.

The 26-year-old joined Oxford in a £650,000 deal from Motherwell last summer, and scored six times in 51 appearances for the League One club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Leicester City have previously been credited with an interest in the former non-league winger, but according to The Sun, Middlesbrough are at the head of the queue, with the Championship club launching a bid of £2m.

The same report, however, claims that Oxford are said to value Johnson, who is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, in the region of £3m.

Middlesbrough are currently ninth in the Championship table after collecting seven points from their five league games at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.