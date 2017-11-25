Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Watford
 

Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-0 Watford

Live Commentary: Newcastle 0-0 Watford
© Getty Images
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of Saturday's Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Watford at St James' Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Saturday's Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Watford.

The Magpies, currently in the middle of takeover talks, are looking to get back to winning ways after losing three league games in a row.

Watford arrested a poor run of their own with a 2-0 win over West Ham United last time out but have preoccupations of their own with manager Marco Silva believed to be on Everton's radar.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
2.27pmBoth Newcastle and Watford have some off-pitch distractions at present. Magpies owner Mike Ashley has put the club up for sale and discussions with financier Amanda Staveley are believed to be in progress, though one report has suggested that Ashley has rejected two offers from Staveley's firm PCP Capital Partners.

2.25pmDeeney will serve the final game of a three-match ban, while defenders Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul, midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and forward Isaac Success are still out injured. Stefano Okaka is a late absence, missing out due to a calf injury sustained in training.

2.23pmKiko Femenia starts after he was forced off with cramp last weekend, while Heurelho Gomes continues to captain the side in the absence of the suspended Troy Deeney.

2.21pmHornets boss Marco Silva, meanwhile, names an unchanged XI from the side that beat West Ham 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

2.19pmMerino, who joined in the summer from Borussia Dortmund, has not featured since scoring the winner against Crystal Palace last month and Newcastle have lost all three games in his absence, so Benitez will have to think very carefully about how quickly to ease the Spaniard back into the fold.

2.17pmPaul Dummett remains out with a hamstring injury but Mikel Merino is available again after recovering from a back injury, although he is not risked from the off and will begin the game on the bench.

2.15pmRafael Benitez has made one change from the side that lost 4-1 to Manchester United last time out, with Mohamed Diame coming into the starting XI for Isaac Hayden, who is suspended.

2.14pmWATFORD SUBS: Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Watson, Carrillo, Capoue, Pereyra

2.13pmNEWCASTLE SUBS: Darlow, Aarons, Perez, Mbemba, Merino, Gamez, Mitrovic

2.12pmWATFORD STARTING XI: Gomes, Britos, Kabasele, Mariappa, Femeina, Cleverley, Zeegelar, Doucoure, Huges, Richarlison, Gray

2.10pmNEWCASTLE STARTING XI: Elliot, Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo, Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Gayle, Joselu

2.08pmTeam news are through from Tyneside, so let's have a look at who will be lining up today.

2.06pmNewcastle enjoyed a bright start to the season but their downturn in form has seen them slip to 12th place in the table so they will be eager to pull away from the lower echelons of the table - and things are pretty tight with just six points separating 10th from 18th - while Watford will want to pull closer to the top seven, with a four-point gap between themselves in eighth and seventh-placed Burnley.

2.04pmWatford had also lost three in a row prior to last week's game, where they beat West Ham United, but will be concerned over the future of manager Marco Silva, who is believed to be on the radar of Everton.

2.02pmToday's clash at St James' Park will see the Magpies try to get back to winning ways after a downturn in form which has seen them lose three games on the trot.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of today's Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Watford!

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Team News: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes seven changes
 Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-0 Watford
 Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez: 'Takeover talk should not cast doubt on my job'
Team News: Merino on bench for NewcastleBenitez: 'Newcastle must correct mistakes'Ashley 'names revised price for Newcastle'Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Magpies'Ashley to reject Newcastle takeover bid?
Newcastle 'receive £300m takeover bid'Mata: 'Zlatan, Lukaku partnership deadly'Benitez "proud" of Newcastle playersResult: Pogba stars on United returnTeam News: Pogba starts, Zlatan on bench
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Watford News
Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-0 Watford
 Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions at press conference
 Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
Stoke City, Everton interested in signing Odion Ighalo?
Team News: Merino on bench for NewcastleWatford tracking ex-Italy boss Ventura?Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'Richarlison 'wanted by Chinese clubs'Silva tight-lipped on Watford future
Result: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeatTeam News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham - as it happenedEverton to make £12m offer for Silva?Chelsea keeping tabs on Richarlison?
> Watford Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 