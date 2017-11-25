Live Commentary: Newcastle 0-0 Watford

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Saturday's Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Watford.
The Magpies, currently in the middle of takeover talks, are looking to get back to winning ways after losing three league games in a row.
Watford arrested a poor run of their own with a 2-0 win over West Ham United last time out but have preoccupations of their own with manager Marco Silva believed to be on Everton's radar.
Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.
2.27pmBoth Newcastle and Watford have some off-pitch distractions at present. Magpies owner Mike Ashley has put the club up for sale and discussions with financier Amanda Staveley are believed to be in progress, though one report has suggested that Ashley has rejected two offers from Staveley's firm PCP Capital Partners.
2.25pmDeeney will serve the final game of a three-match ban, while defenders Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul, midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and forward Isaac Success are still out injured. Stefano Okaka is a late absence, missing out due to a calf injury sustained in training.
2.23pmKiko Femenia starts after he was forced off with cramp last weekend, while Heurelho Gomes continues to captain the side in the absence of the suspended Troy Deeney.
2.21pmHornets boss Marco Silva, meanwhile, names an unchanged XI from the side that beat West Ham 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
2.19pmMerino, who joined in the summer from Borussia Dortmund, has not featured since scoring the winner against Crystal Palace last month and Newcastle have lost all three games in his absence, so Benitez will have to think very carefully about how quickly to ease the Spaniard back into the fold.
2.17pmPaul Dummett remains out with a hamstring injury but Mikel Merino is available again after recovering from a back injury, although he is not risked from the off and will begin the game on the bench.
2.15pmRafael Benitez has made one change from the side that lost 4-1 to Manchester United last time out, with Mohamed Diame coming into the starting XI for Isaac Hayden, who is suspended.
2.14pmWATFORD SUBS: Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Watson, Carrillo, Capoue, Pereyra
2.13pmNEWCASTLE SUBS: Darlow, Aarons, Perez, Mbemba, Merino, Gamez, Mitrovic
2.12pmWATFORD STARTING XI: Gomes, Britos, Kabasele, Mariappa, Femeina, Cleverley, Zeegelar, Doucoure, Huges, Richarlison, Gray
2.10pmNEWCASTLE STARTING XI: Elliot, Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo, Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Gayle, Joselu
2.08pmTeam news are through from Tyneside, so let's have a look at who will be lining up today.
2.06pmNewcastle enjoyed a bright start to the season but their downturn in form has seen them slip to 12th place in the table so they will be eager to pull away from the lower echelons of the table - and things are pretty tight with just six points separating 10th from 18th - while Watford will want to pull closer to the top seven, with a four-point gap between themselves in eighth and seventh-placed Burnley.
2.04pmWatford had also lost three in a row prior to last week's game, where they beat West Ham United, but will be concerned over the future of manager Marco Silva, who is believed to be on the radar of Everton.
2.02pmToday's clash at St James' Park will see the Magpies try to get back to winning ways after a downturn in form which has seen them lose three games on the trot.
