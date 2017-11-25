Live Commentary: Newcastle 0-0 Watford

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of Saturday's Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Watford.

The Magpies, currently in the middle of takeover talks, are looking to get back to winning ways after losing three league games in a row.

Watford arrested a poor run of their own with a 2-0 win over West Ham United last time out but have preoccupations of their own with manager Marco Silva believed to be on Everton's radar.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.