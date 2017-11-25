Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Watford
 

Team News: Mikel Merino on bench for Newcastle United against Watford

Team News: Merino on bench for Newcastle
Mikel Merino returns from injury to start on the bench as Newcastle United host Watford.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 14:22 UK

Rafael Benitez has made one change to his starting XI as Newcastle United welcome Watford this afternoon.

Isaac Hayden is forced to miss out after picking up his fifth booking in the Magpies' loss to Manchester United last time out and is replaced by Mohamed Diame.

Among the substitutes for the home side this afternoon is Mikel Merino, who returns to the matchday squad having been sidelined with a back injury.

Watford, meanwhile, field the same lineup that inflicted defeat upon new West Ham United manager David Moyes last Sunday.

Kiko Femenia is able to take his midfield despite being subbed off against the Hammers, while Troy Deeney is out of contention as he serves the last of a three-game suspension.

Newcastle United: Elliot, Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo, Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Gayle, Joselu
Subs: Darlow, Aarons, Perez, Mbemba, Merino, Gamez, Mitrovic

Watford: Gomes, Britos, Kabasele, Mariappa, Femenia, Cleverley, Zeegelar, Doucoure, Hughes, Richarlison, Gray
Subs: Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Watson, Carrillo, Capoue, Pereyra

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
