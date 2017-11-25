Team News: Merino on bench for Newcastle

Mikel Merino returns from injury to start on the bench as Newcastle United host Watford.

Rafael Benitez has made one change to his starting XI as Newcastle United welcome Watford this afternoon.

Isaac Hayden is forced to miss out after picking up his fifth booking in the Magpies' loss to Manchester United last time out and is replaced by Mohamed Diame.

Among the substitutes for the home side this afternoon is Mikel Merino, who returns to the matchday squad having been sidelined with a back injury.

Watford, meanwhile, field the same lineup that inflicted defeat upon new West Ham United manager David Moyes last Sunday.

Kiko Femenia is able to take his midfield despite being subbed off against the Hammers, while Troy Deeney is out of contention as he serves the last of a three-game suspension.

Newcastle United: Elliot, Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo, Murphy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Gayle, Joselu

Subs: Darlow, Aarons, Perez, Mbemba, Merino, Gamez, Mitrovic

Watford: Gomes, Britos, Kabasele, Mariappa, Femenia, Cleverley, Zeegelar, Doucoure, Hughes, Richarlison, Gray

Subs: Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Watson, Carrillo, Capoue, Pereyra

More to follow.