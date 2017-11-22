General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Mike Ashley 'names revised price for Newcastle United takeover'

Ashley 'names revised price for Newcastle'
© Getty Images
A report claims that Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is holding out for £350m from Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners, which he is confident of receiving.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 16:42 UK

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly still hopeful of a sale of the club being completed after naming a revised valuation.

The Magpies are the subject of a takeover bid by Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners, the first offer of which was rejected by Ashley last week.

A follow-up bid is expected in the coming days, however, and The Times claims that the Sports Direct tycoon will shake hands on an offer of £350m - £50m more than Staveley's group initially offered.

Staveley is said to have tabled a one-off payment, with no incentivised clauses included, but it was significantly below Ashley's valuation.

The same report suggests that an ongoing tax investigation surrounding Newcastle has also presented a stumbling block, which will be factored into the next offer.

Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley applauds as he waits for the kick off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England on May 24, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle 'receive £300m takeover bid'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mike Ashley, Amanda Staveley, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley gestures before the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on September 13, 2014
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to reject Amanda Staveley's takeover bid?
 Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley applauds as he waits for the kick off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England on May 24, 2015
Newcastle United 'receive £300m takeover bid from PCP Partners'
 Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley applauds as he waits for the kick off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England on May 24, 2015
Mike Ashley 'names revised price for Newcastle United takeover'
Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Magpies'Mata: 'Ibra, Lukaku partnership deadly'Benitez "proud" of Newcastle playersResult: Pogba stars on United returnTeam News: Pogba starts, Zlatan on bench
Live Commentary: Man United 4-1 Newcastle - as it happenedAgent plays down PL interest in SturaroNewcastle 'learn Jasper Cillessen price'Benitez: 'Focus on United not Mourinho'Liverpool 'join race for Kara Mobdji'
> Newcastle United Homepage
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 